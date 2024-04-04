Rio Ferdinand predicts Manchester City to win Premier League title

Rio Ferdinand still believes Manchester City will win the Premier League title ahead of Arsenal and Liverpool – but they’re not the side he wants to triumph. As it stands, just a point separates the three clubs at the top of the table, with this perhaps the tightest title race in the competition’s history. On Wednesday night, the Gunners went top following a 2-0 win over Luton Town, while the Citizens thumped Aston Villa 4-1.

The Reds will be expected to go back to the top on Thursday night when they host bottom of the league Sheffield United. Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s games, Ferdinand maintained that City would be the ones lifting the trophy come May, although he admitted he would prefer it to be someone else. ‘On paper, I think Man City have got the easier run-in and experience is going to play a big part,’ the Manchester United legend told TNT Sport

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MetroUK / 🏆 13. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

I protected Rio Ferdinand from Robbie Savage in Manchester United tunnel clashManchester United legend Wayne Rooney has recalled an incident between Robbie Savage and Rio Ferdinand during a game against Blackburn Rovers

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Rio Ferdinand criticises Arsenal fans after Liverpool draw with Man City'Some of your fans make me not want you to win it.'

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Rio Ferdinand defends Arsenal star ridiculed for Man City performance'It was just one of those games.'

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »

Rio Ferdinand sends Phil Foden England plea to Gareth Southgate after Man City masterclass...With Phil Foden scoring a cracking brace for Manchester City in the derby against Manchester United to maintain his strong form, Pep Guardiola has claimed that the Englishman is the Premier League player of the season so far.

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Gary Neville reveals vow after Manchester United's defeat to Manchester CityManchester United legend Gary Neville has revealed the vow he made after his old side's recent defeat to Manchester City. The Reds suffered a 3-1 defeat to their local rivals at the start of March, with Erik ten Hag setting his side up well, though United were criticised for their lack of attacking threat. Neville was not on broadcasting duty for the Liverpool clash, sharing his celebrations at home on social media.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Jess Park shines as Manchester City defeat Manchester UnitedJess Park's breakthrough season at Manchester City reaches new heights as she leads the team to victory against Manchester United.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »