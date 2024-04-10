Rio Ferdinand praises Harry Kane's penalty in Bayern Munich's Champions League clash against Arsenal

Rio Ferdinand praised Harry Kane for his composed penalty in Bayern Munich 's Champions League clash against Arsenal . Kane's penalty gave Bayern the lead, but Arsenal equalized through Bukayo Saka. Bayern then took the lead again after a foul on Leroy Sane, with Kane calmly converting the penalty.

Ferdinand was impressed with Kane's penalty, describing it as an 'Under-9s penalty.'

