Rihanna's Unique Style with Pearl Necklaces

Rihanna looked regal wearing cascading layers of pearls, when leaving Italian restaurant, Giorgio Baldi, in Los Angeles. And this isn't the first time that RiRi has seamlessly incorporated the favourite jewellery pieces of Of course, in her characteristic blend of historical fashion with a contemporary twist, Rihanna diverged from the traditional.
Instead of opting for a brightly coloured two-piece suit and classic black leather handbag akin to the Queen, or the elegant cocktail dresses favoured by Diana, she created her own unique style path. Last year walking into the Roc Nation HQ in LA, Rihanna wore two bold pearl necklaces together. One was a huge multi-strand choker-style necklace with gold centre bar from John Galliano’s Spring 1997 Dior Haute Couture show, the other was a multilayered Briony Raymond estate necklace studded with pearls, emeralds, diamonds, and rubies. She also chose bold layers while attending the UK Premiere of Rita Ora's dazzling green mini dress is from Princess Kate's go-to brand, and it's perfect for summer parties. Pearl necklaces held a special place in Princess Diana's wardrobe, evident in her iconic fashion moments. Alongside the simple string of pearls captured by in 1997, she frequently wore a pearl choker featuring a sapphire clasp. This distinctive piece made notable appearances, such as the in 1996, where it was last publicly showcased
Rihanna Pearl Necklaces Unique Style Fashion Princess Diana
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: BritishVogue - 🏆 14. / 80 Read more »
Source: BritishVogue - 🏆 14. / 80 Read more »
Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »
Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »
Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »
Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »