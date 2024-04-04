Rihanna Dances in Bathroom to Promote New Lingerie Collection

Rihanna set pulses racing in a video that was shared on the Instagram account of her lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty , on Thursday. In the clip, the 36-year-old hitmaker showed off one of her company's new items while dancing in a bathroom. The Umbrella singer - who debuted her new hairstyle last month - also added a text graphic to the clip that read: 'When the bra feels too good.
' Rihanna, born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, also wore a white bathrobe and several pieces of jewelry while dancing for the clip. Her dark blonde hair had been styled into a bob before she stepped into the bathroom to take the video. Rihanna set pulses racing in a video that was shared on the Instagram account of her lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty , on Thursday The performer's new bra is part of Savage X Fenty's Signature Script collection, which made its debut this past Monday. The hitmaker initially launched her company in 2018, and it became an instant hit with consumer
Rihanna Lingerie Savage X Fenty Video Dancing Bathroom Bra New Collection
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: BritishVogue - 🏆 14. / 80 Read more »
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »
Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »