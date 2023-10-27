Rights of way in England: Who can use them, what are the rules, and can they be used too much?

Right of ways cause numerous disputes between neighbouring landowners and users of shared rights of way. A particular cause of conflict is the intensity of use and if this suddenly increases. In the recent case of Bucknell v Alchemy Estates (Holywell) Ltd the High Court had to consider whether the construction and occupation of two houses on a farmyard would result in the excessive use of a shared drive and interfere with other user’s use of the way.

Change isn’t always simple The court’s decision in this case demonstrates that not all changes in the amount of use of a right of way will be objectionable or an unreasonable interference, even where it involves building and redevelopment works. The court will also consider, particularly when it comes to construction traffic, the duration of use and not simply the frequency.

