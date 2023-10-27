Rickmansworth School warns parents of Scots Hill lane closure

, delays are “likely” during the closure, which is to enable hand-applied micro asphalt to be put on footways on both sides of the Croxley Green road.October 26, 2023

Yesterday evening (October 26), the school shared the information with parents via its social media accounts to warn them of the possible delays.Hertfordshire County Council confirmed that the closure will be in place from 9.30am to 3.30pm each day between the 1st and 14th.

A pedestrian marshal will be on site while work is taking place each day, as a condition of the permit.We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused. headtopics.com

Read more:

Observer_Owl »

Britain's toughest hill climbs, according to a former National Hill Climb championship-winning cyclistBritain's toughest hill climbs on a bike Read more ⮕

Scots school kid breaks aunt's record to become youngest Scottish skydiverTyler Love, 11, completed a 10,000 feet dive in Denmark. Read more ⮕

Live traffic updates after Rickmansworth crash reportsHertfordshire Highways has warned motorists to 'avoid the area' after a crash in Church Street, Rickmansworth. Read more ⮕

Traffic recap after Rickmansworth crash damages barrierHertfordshire Highways has warned motorists to 'avoid the area' after a crash in Church Street, Rickmansworth. Read more ⮕

Mum says children's education is more than 'school Tetris' amid school closureFrustrated parents are still looking for answers about the school shutting down Read more ⮕

Secondary school children to keep free bus travel to Oundle schoolThe council’s new policy would have seen students of Prince William School paying for the school bus Read more ⮕