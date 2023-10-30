Richard Madeley’s rocky relationship with son-in-law James Haskell

Chloe Madeley, 36, and James Haskell, 38, revealed in a joint statement that they had called time on their five year marriage. The former couple shared that they won't be "speaking about this matter publicly as it is private" as they "have a daughter to co parent."

Chloe's father, Good Morning Britain presenter Richard Madeley, 67, was reportedly ready to address the issue before two announced their split. A source told OK! "As a father, he wants the best for his daughter and he won't be afraid to make his feelings heard."

"I went in there and gave him a bit of chat. He used one of those 'f' words and I quickly went back to my wife and said 'I probably need to go, your father has just told me to go away'." James alleged that the reason he asked his father in law to refrain from helping with the Christmas dinner is because he doesn't do well when cooking under pressure. headtopics.com

Apparently, the family were doing a show with Dermot O'Leary and Richard coined them 'Team Madeley.' James was reportedly not happy about this, adding: "I was like, 'It's two Haskells and a Madeley!'. But he's British TV heritage, so I just did as I was told."

Richard Madeley and James Haskell's Heated Arguments and SplitRichard Madeley and James Haskell have had heated arguments over the years, with Richard even telling James to 'f**k off'. James admitted kicking out his father-in-law during Christmas for a 'stress-free' dinner. Richard is reportedly unhappy with James' recent behavior and plans to talk to him about it. James was seen partying with women and getting cozy with a blonde woman, who turned out to be a PR advisor. Richard wants the best for his daughter and won't hesitate to express his feelings. Read more ⮕

Chloe Madeley and James Haskell announce separationChloe Madeley and James Haskell have announced their separation after constant speculation about their marriage. They have chosen not to release a statement while their TV show aired and have requested privacy at this time. The couple will continue to co-parent their daughter. Read more ⮕

James Haskell Opens Up About Split from Chloe MadeleyJames Haskell has finally addressed the rumors surrounding his split from Chloe Madeley after five years of marriage. The couple announced their separation after weeks of speculation and were seen without their wedding rings. They released a joint statement expressing their focus on co-parenting their daughter and requested privacy. Read more ⮕

James Haskell opens up on 'sadness' following split from Chloe MadeleyThe rugby legend has broken his silence following the shock news that he and wife Chloe Madeley have split after five years of marriage after weeks of speculation Read more ⮕

Chloe Madeley Spotted in London Following Split from James HaskellChloe Madeley, the TV personality, was seen in London for the first time since confirming her split from husband James Haskell. She attempted to remain incognito while on a coffee run, wearing black workout gear and covering her head with her jacket. Read more ⮕

Chloe Madeley hides her face in first sighting since James Haskell splitChloe and James split in September after five years of marriage, they have confirmed. Read more ⮕