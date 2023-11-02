Richard Madeley horrifies again over 'offensive' question on GMB

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Richard Madeley has sparked outrage again after asking an ‘insensitive’ question as the conflict between Hamas and Israel continues. Good Morning Britain viewers were left appalled after the 67-year-old asked Palestinian guest, Ahmed Alnaouq, who lost 21 members of his family in an Israeli airstrike, if he was ‘close’ to his relatives on Wednesday (November 1).

After footage showing one of the released hostages shaking hands with a Hamas militant, Madeley asked him whether he felt ‘comforted’ by hearing how some of the hostages had been treated. ‘Richard Madeley, yet another display of interviewing with the sensitivity of a brick,’ one social media user fumed.

Richard Madeley under fire for asking grieving man 'disgusting' question about dead family membersRichard Madeley is facing calls to be sacked for asking a grieving man a "disgusting" question about his dead family members. Ahmed's father Nasri, three sisters, two brothers, a cousin, and 14 young nieces and nephews were killed in the air strike. Ahmed looked stunned by the question as he replied: "Of course. We grew up together. We lived all of our life together. Ahmed explaining he lost 21 of his family members in Gaza and Richard asks 'how close were you to your brothers'. Another claimed: "Richard Madeley and his insensitive and ridiculous questions, yet again. Embarrassing!" Someone else commented: "You worry when Richard Madeley starts asking questions. He asks the poor man who had lost 21 family members, where you close to them? Hmm How f**ing dare he ask him 'were you close to your butchered brothers and sisters'. The man is a disgrace." Another asked: "Not Richard Madeley asking a man who has lost 21 members of his family in Gaza 'how close were you to your family?' Cash payment worth £300 landing in bank accounts from TODAY - exact code to spot Ahmed moved to the UK four years ago to study for a master's degree at the University of Leeds after getting a scholarship. Read more ⮕

Richard Madeley faces backlash for insensitive question to guest who lost 21 relatives in GazaGood Morning Britain's viewers have demanded that Richard Madeley be dropped after he asked a guest who had lost 21 relatives in Gaza: 'How close were you to your brothers?' Ahmed Alnaouq, who was a guest on ITV's breakfast show, lost 21 members of his family in one week after their house was bombed in the war-torn strip including his father, two brothers, three sisters, sister-in-law and 14 nieces and nephews. The London-based journalist was left looking stunned after Madeley, 67, asked if he was 'close' to his family. It comes just a week after the programme was hit with more than 2,300 complaints after the host sparked a backlash for asking a British-Palestinian MP if she knew about Hamas's terror attack on Israel before it happened Read more ⮕

