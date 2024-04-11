Richard Gadd admits to mistakes in dealing with real-life stalker

Richard Gadd , star of the show ' Baby Reindeer ', admits to making mistakes when dealing with his real-life stalker. The show follows struggling comedian Donny Dunn, played by Richard, who is relentlessly stalked by a woman named Martha. Richard explains that he wanted to depict the complicated nature of stalking and confront his own mistakes, as he had never seen his own experience reflected in TV and film. He emphasizes that stalking is a severe mental illness and a sort of fantasy addiction.

Richard believes that admitting to mistakes is what makes 'Baby Reindeer' interesting

Richard Gadd Baby Reindeer Stalking Mistakes Mental Illness

