Richard Curtis and Emma Freud Spotted in Public for the First Time Since Secret Marriage

Richard Curtis and his new wife Emma Freud were seen in public for the first time after revealing their secret marriage. The couple, who have been together for 33 years, were spotted on a dog walk in west London with their son Spike. Emma accidentally revealed the news during an interview at a literature festival. Richard was seen wearing a gold ring on his wedding finger.

Richard Curtis and his new wife Emma Freud were spotted in public for the first time since announcing their secret marriage. On Thursday, the 66-year-old Love Actually and Notting Hill moviemaker and his wife, 61, stepped out for a dog walk in west London with their son Spike. The couple, who have been together for 33 years and survived two failed engagements, braced for the cold weather by bundling up in winter wear.

Last month, Emma, 61, let the news slip at the Cheltenham Literature Festival in Gloucestershire on Saturday while interviewing actor Richard E Grant, 66. Richard was also pictured at the event with a gold ring on his wedding finger, with which he kept fiddling according to guests. Out and about! Richard Curtis and his new wife Emma Freud were spotted in public for the first time since announcing their secret marriage One onlooker told The Sun: 'Emma confessed she had finally got hitched while interviewing Richard E Grant. She said they'd been married for four week

