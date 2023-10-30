Ricciardo Impresses with Strong Performance at Mexico City Grand Prix

The Australian had been running strongly inside the top-five but an ill-timed red flag hampered Ricciardo, who nevertheless went on to record AlphaTauri’s best result of the season.

Ricciardo, in just his second race since returning from a broken hand that sidelined him for five rounds, caught and almost passed It marked a timely statement for Ricciardo, who is aiming to reclaim a seat at Red Bull. His performance caught the attention of team principal Christian Horner, who heaped praise on the 34-year-old.

"It is great to see Daniel performing so well and fully endorses the reason why we brought him back into the AlphaTauri," Horner said."I thought he was outstanding this weekend, fighting Mercedes in an AlphaTauri - and if it were not for the red flag, he'd have finished higher up, so it was a great performance and certainly looked like the Daniel of old this weekend. headtopics.com

Ricciardo’s eye-catching display will only further heap the pressure on Perez, who crashed out of his home race following a first corner tangle with

