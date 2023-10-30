Ricciardo: F1 Mexico GP was 'the weekend I dreamed of'

Ricciardo was the star of qualifying by claiming fourth on the grid at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, narrowly behind the two Ferraris and season dominator Max Verstappen. And while he was unable to stay in the top five due to an ill-timed red flag, Ricciardo clinched a huge result for AlphaTauri in seventh, his first points since his return to the Faenza squad in the second half of this season, and his subsequent injury layoff.

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images Daniel Ricciardo, Scuderia AlphaTauri 'It's honestly the red flag that hurt us, but I don't want to say it too selfishly because there was a big accident. 'Obviously, it bunched everyone up and allowed some cars to use a medium, which we didn't have. 'But to still come out with seventh and six points, we have to be very happy. 'We got very close to George at the end.

