A former woodland site next to a historic grade II-listed viaduct has been ‘destroyed and made barren’ by a caravan park‘s recreation area, a Ribble Valley councillor has alleged.

Bridge Heywood Caravan Park submitted a retrospective planning application in December 2022 for the ground work. However, the felled trees were not subject to official tree protection orders, Ribble Valley Council has said.The caravan park wants retrospective change-of-use permission for minor engineering work and landscaping to a section of railway track bed and embankment. It also wants permission for a recreation area.

The application was recently considered at the October 2023 meeting of Ribble Valley Council’s development committee. The tree cutting and groundwork sparked criticism from many speakers. There were also fears about increased flood risk to the River Calder and rights-of-way concerns. Nobody spoke on behalf of the caravan park at the meeting. Bridge Heywood Caravan Park has been approached for comment by the LDRS. headtopics.com

This week, Independent councillor David Birtwhistle focused on the lost woodland and before-and-after photos of the old railway embankment. He had pictures including Google Earth images taken over different years and another image from Read resident Clifton Pollard, who spoke at the Ribble Valley development committee meeting for Martholme Greenway group and Readstone Environment Group. One image appeared to show one side of the embankment clear of trees in April 2021.

Coun Birtwhistle says the tree-cutting may have happened during covid restrictions, perhaps when the area was quieter. But the exact details are unknown to him.

