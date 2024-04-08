Rhodes Scholar Urges Oxford College to Remove 'Racist' Portrait

A Rhodes scholar urged a renowned Oxford college to remove an 18th century portrait because it was 'racist and dehumanising', it is claimed. Dr Alexander von Klemperer was a PhD student at Oriel College in 2018 when he wrote a paper saying he was 'personally troubled' about the painting of Henry Somerset , the 3rd Duke of Beaufort.
The portrait of the duke, who was a descendent of King Henry IV, showed him in the company of a black boy wearing a metal collar who is holding his coronet and was recently removed. The college has claimed it was removed and sent on loan to the ancestral home of the Duke of Beaufort, Badminton House, while major renovation work takes place in Senior Library where it used to hang from the walls. However, one source told The Telegraph it was moved 'in case it offended a student' and it comes after Dr von Klemperer raised his objections to the artwork. The portrait of Henry Somerset, the 3rd Duke of Beaufort (pictured), had been on display at Oriel College in Oxfor
