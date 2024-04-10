Rhinos Aim to Close Gap on Top Four in Netball League

Rhinos began their fourth season in the elite division with just one win from their opening six games. But they end the first round of fixtures in the 10-team league against the champions this weekend, having won their last two games to put themselves in position to lead the chasing pack in the business end of the season. Rhinos are currently seventh but just one point below fifth, albeit their is a tier of teams above them in the four play-off positions that are currently out of reach.

However, energised by a first-half display at Team Bath last Friday that Leota described as the “performance I’d been waiting for”, the director of netball said: “That’s what we’re aiming for - we lost to London Pulse by one, we lost to Cardiff Dragons by one, if you even draw those we’d be fifth already. “Going into round two there’s going to be a target on that teams’ back that we need a win from in order to close that gap on the top four.” Going to Manchester on Saturday and overturning the joint-leaders would certainly put the division on notice. “Manchester aren’t unbeatable,” added Leota, pictured. “I still think they’re playing around with their squad, I know they’ve got a distinct style with a threat all over the court. “But I’ve played for Thunder, a lot of our Rhinos girls have, there are chinks in their armour you can create if you apply pressure and put your foot on their throat, so there is opportunity ther

Rhinos Netball League Top Four Chasing Pack Second Round Fixtures Director Of Netball Joint-Leaders

