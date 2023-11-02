Revolutionary new treatment for sickle cell may be within reach

A major new cure for a painful disease affecting 15,000 people across the UK could soon be available for sufferers. Researchers in the USA are hoping to get approval for gene therapy for sickle cell disease, an inherited blood disorder.
US authorities are aiming to approve the first gene therapy in the market based on CRISPR, the gene editing tool that won its inventors the Nobel Prize in 2020. The US is expected to decide on the treatment in early December, before taking up a different sickle cell gene therapy later that month, reports The Mirror.
This year, NHS England Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) opened a state-of-the-art facility which will contribute greatly to the UK's ability to develop and manufacture new gene and cell therapies. The new Clinical Biotechnology Centre (CBC), which has been built in Bristol with a near £10m Government grant, is designed to expand the UK's ability to make the clinical-grade products required for the research and development of new cell and gene therapies.
It will help give patients quick access to the latest treatments by increasing the number of UK patients with incurable diseases who are able to take part in clinical trials and also bring new treatments into the NHS faster.
The most serious type of sickle cell disease – which is a group of inherited health conditions – is sickle cell anaemia, where blood flow to organs is deprived and causes blood to become chronically low in oxygen.