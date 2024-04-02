Revolution Beauty's Cleansing Balm: A Makeup-Melting Hero

I tried a new cleansing balm from Revolution Beauty and couldn't believe how well it worked. I'm quite devoted to keeping my skin in good condition, but usually deal with breakouts and flare ups after wearing makeup or changing my routine too much. Wearing a full face of makeup is a rarity for me these days, but when I've had on full-coverage foundation, setting powder, mascara, contouring and eyeshadow, it can often feel impossible to get my face clean.
I've typically only used gel cleansers or exfoliants to remove makeup - but now I think I'll be making the switch to a cleansing balm. A cleansing balm is a solid gel that melts away make-up when warmed up and wet. Revolution Beauty recently released the Revolution Pro Miracle Vegan Collagen Cleansing Balm (£15), which is said to be a "makeup-melting hero" that gives the "ultimate cleanse." The product is formulated with "supercharged skin-loving ingredients" to cleanse the skin and leave it "smooth, nourished and glowing.
