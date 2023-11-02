Revised plans for link between Corby town and train station put to residents

Corby residents are being asked to have their say on revised plans for pedestrian and cycle routes between Corby town centre and the train station. Following feedback from the public, North Northamptonshire Council has amended the proposals.

The Town Centre to Train Station link road and Smart and Connected Corby are two of the projects within the Corby Towns Fund which North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) was awarded £19.9m from the government to deliver. In September 2022, residents were asked for their views on the proposals before a follow-up ‘You said, we did’ exercise in May of this year.

The plans will see a train station to town centre link road and a project called Smart and Connected Corby. It will monitor and manage pedestrians, cyclists and motorists in Corby, establishing the town as a “smart and green” town centre to help reduce congestion and emissions. headtopics.com

The link road will see Oakley Road providing an "attractive and safe pedestrian/cycle connections" between the town centre and the railway station. It will also connect the station directly with the new Corby Sixth Form, based in Chisholm House.Residents are being asked to take a look and comment on the new plans, as amended by the feedback in May 2023.

There will also be staffed events, where residents can speak to staff and ask questions, between 10am and 4pm on:Cllr David Brackenbury, the council’s Executive Member for Growth and Regeneration said: “Following an initial engagement last year, we have taken comments and concerns on board and amended the plans, which we are now asking for further feedback on. headtopics.com

“Staff will also be on hand on identified days over the next few weeks to talk through the plans and answer any questions you may have - I would encourage you to visit the Cube and share your thoughts on what is being proposed.”

