Review: Union with David Olusoga is history as it should be

DRUMMONDS Bank sits on one corner of Trafalgar Square. Down one street is Buckingham Palace. On the other side is the Palace ofIt was founded by a Scot, Andrew Drummond, in 1717, whose brother William was killed fighting for the Jacobites at the Battle of Culloden.

This is not really a documentary about Scotland, England, Wales and Ireland. It’s not really a story about the UK, either. Olusoga is interested in how the Union came together, how it has survived and adapted over the years – and more than anything, the people who have been the subjects of these historical forces.There are genuinely shocking moments, achieved without recourse to cheesy gimmicks like re-enactments, including showing Guy Fawkes’s signature after he had suffered torture when he was caught attempting to assassinate James VI and I in protest over the Union of the Crowns.

It is especially impressive that many of these stories are told at a human level, digging through archive primary source materials like censuses and contemporary records to pick out individual stories. headtopics.com

He was effectively a child soldier, left the army illiterate and only able to sign his name with an X . At the end of his life, Ewart was buried in a pauper’s grave after a life working the land following his discharge on the grounds of “insanity” – what we would likely now call post-traumatic stress disorder.Olusoga has a historian’s head for the harsh realities of life while maintaining a humanity in his descriptions.

This could be because, to date, it has yielded no concrete historical results to speak of, so it is outsourced to talking heads from either side of the constitutional debate. But what it does tell us is the Union is a living, breathing, changing thing – it was never fixed and never will be.We know there are thousands of National readers who want to debate, argue and go back and forth in the comments section of our stories. We’ve got the most informed readers in Scotland, asking each other the big questions about the future of our country. headtopics.com

Read more:

SunScotNational »

King celebrates influential black Britons at Palace receptionCharles hosted a reception on Thursday, ahead of the Powerlist Black Excellence Awards. Read more ⮕

King celebrates influential black Britons at Palace receptionCharles hosted a reception on Thursday, ahead of the Powerlist Black Excellence Awards. Read more ⮕

Premier League predictions: Ange ball to dismantle sluggish Crystal Palace on FNFOur tipster Jones Knows takes aim at the Premier League action, unleashing his predictions and betting angles across an exciting weekend. Read more ⮕

Premier League predictions: Angeball to dismantle sluggish Crystal Palace on FNFOur tipster Jones Knows takes aim at the Premier League action, unleashing his predictions and betting angles across an exciting weekend. Read more ⮕

Roy Hodgson puts Celtic on Champions League pedestalThe Crystal Palace coach will square off with the high-flying Aussie on Friday. Read more ⮕

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham: Eberechi Eze & Michael Olise injury updatePalace have been without Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze for some time. Read more ⮕