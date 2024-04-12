Review of Trans Youth Healthcare Fails to Address Concerns

In 2020, Dr Hilary Cass was tasked to lead the review into trans youth healthcare, promising a much-needed overhaul of the NHS ’s Gender Identity Development Service (Gids) service. As a parent of a trans child, I was hopeful that this would lead to trans and gender-questioning children finally receiving the, I can attest to the broken nature of the service.

While my son was lucky to access help in a timely manner, it was clear that much was needed to improve the service – such as removing arbitrary gatekeeping and incessant, invasive questionnaires about body parts and sexual activity. Fortunately my son got access to puberty blockers and survived several years of mandatory appointments, before turning to private healthcare when the continual challenges about his gender and stalling access to hormones became too much. He has now transferred to NHS adult services and is continuing with his transition. After continually considering his choices at each step, he has never wavered in his understanding of his own gender, and has moved into adulthood as a confident young man.. First NHS England’s decision to no longer prescribe puberty blockers to under-16s and then the closure of the Tavistock clinic itself before the new promised regional youth gender clinics have been opened. The last straw of hope was that the Cass Review might listen to trans children’s and parents experiences.the Cass review has failed to listen properly to the

