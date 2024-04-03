A review of the June 2023 attack on Microsoft's Exchange Online hosted email service – which saw accounts used by senior US officials compromised by a China-linked group called 'Storm-0558' – has found that the incident would have been preventable save for Microsoft's lax infosec culture and sub-par cloud security precautions.

The review, conducted by the US government's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's Cyber Safety Review Board (CSRB), calls for 'rapid cultural change' at Microsoft

