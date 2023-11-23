Review of Indoor Air Pollution Control Techniques

Indoor air pollution is a complex issue involving a wide diversity and variability of pollutants that threats human health. In this context, major efforts should be made to enhance indoor air quality. Thus, it is important to start by the control of indoor pollution sources. Nevertheless, when the suppression or minimization of emission sources is insufficient, technically unfeasible, or economically unviable, abatement technologies have to be used.

This review presents a general overview of single treatment techniques such as mechanical and electrical filtration, adsorption, ozonation, photolysis, photocatalytic oxidation, biological processes, and membrane separation. Since there is currently no technology that can be considered fully satisfactory for achieving “cleaner” indoor air, special attention is paid to combined purification technologies or innovative alternatives that are currently under research and have not yet been commercialized (plasma-catalytic hybrid systems, hybrid ozonation systems, biofilter-adsorption systems, etc.





medical_xpress » / 🏆 101. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Air pollution: Bristol ranks third worst for 'bad air days' in the countryThe air quality in Bristol drops below the World Health Organisation's safe guidelines on average 90 days per year.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

New Delhi: Driving restrictions to come into force as air pollution levels remain 'severe'It is not the first time the odd-even number plate scheme has been implemented in New Delhi, which comes as officials say all primary schools in the city will remain closed until the end of this week.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Air pollution-related hospitalization for chest pain, heart attack differed by seasonsShort-term increases in fine particulate air pollution (PM2.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

India breaks world record with Diwali oil lamp display - despite air pollution fearsMore than 2.2 million lamps burned for 45 minutes as fireworks exploded over a sacred river in north India - just days after two of the country's cities were named the worst in the world for air quality.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Air pollution in Delhi reaches the near-maximum level possible - 100 times WHO healthy limitsSchools were closed and non-essential construction was banned as the a ir quality index in the city reached almost 500 - 100 times the limit deemed to be healthy by the World Health Organization.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

New Delhi shuts schools and limits construction work amid severe air pollutionNew Delhi’s environment minister warned people about the smog situation worsening with Diwali.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »