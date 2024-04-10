Review Finds Weak Evidence in Children's Gender Care, Calls for Caution

The findings of a major review that concluded that medical treatment in children’s gender care has been based on weak evidence has shone a spotlight on the need to “exercise extreme caution” in this area, the Prime Minister has said. The Cass Review’s final report, published on Wednesday, said children have been let down by a lack of research and evidence on the use of puberty blockers and hormones, in a debate that it said has become exceptionally toxic.

The recommendations in the lengthy and long-awaited report have prompted NHS England, which had already stopped puberty blockers being given to under-16s, to announce a review into the use of hormones. It has also written to local NHS leaders to ask that they pause first appointment offers at adult gender clinics to young people before their 18th birthday, as it also intends to carry out a major review of these services. Dr Cass had, among her 32 recommendations, called for a “follow-through” service for 17 to 25-year-olds rather than this “vulnerable” group going straight into adult clinics, saying teenagers are “falling off a cliff edge” in their care when they reach 17. Her report concluded that gender care is currently an area of “remarkably weak evidence” and young people have been caught up in a “stormy social discourse”

