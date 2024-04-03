Review Explores Benefits and Limitations of AI Precision Medicine in Oncology

In a recent review published in the journal Cancer, researchers investigated the benefits and limitations of AI precision medicine techniques in oncology research and treatment. The study focused on the diagnostic and prognostic utility of AI algorithms and discussed the impacts of AI-based chatbots in promoting anti-cancer outcomes.

The review also highlighted the current challenges to widespread AI deployment and suggested regulatory implementations to improve algorithm performance in the future

