'Revenge attack' driver jailed after Huntingdon crash

A man caused £25,000 of damage in a "revenge attack" crash before claiming his vehicle had been stolen, a court heard.

Zoraise Ashraf, 29, from Brampton Road, Huntingdon, called police to report his van had been taken from outside his home on 30 December 2020.He was jailed for eight months after pleading guilty to criminal damage and perverting the course of justice.Officers found his abandoned white Peugeot Boxer van after it had been crashed into an accountancy firm in nearby George Street, Huntingdon, at about 21:40 GMT on 29 December.

Police discovered that at 17:20, Ashraf was seen parking the van outside his home and driving off again at 20:10. He was then captured walking back inside his house at about 22:00. Ashraf's family had been working with the business for more than 20 years, police said, but it ended on bad terms in November 2020. headtopics.com

He admitted perverting the course of justice and two counts of criminal damage at Peterborough Crown Court on 24 October, and was jailed by the same court.In total, Ashraf caused more than £25,000 of damage to the business and van.

Det Con Henry Longhurst said: "Ashraf's actions were incredibly stupid and reckless and could have had far more serious consequences. "Perverting the course of justice is a serious offence so ultimately, I am delighted he has faced justice." headtopics.com

