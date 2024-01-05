Return to Quel'Thalas in WoW: Midnight Expansion

The Worldsoul Saga was officially announced at this year's BlizzCon, along with the trilogy of expansions that will be contained within it. And while I have limited interest in the underworld promised in, or the return of the Titans in the appropriately named The Last Titan, I am overjoyed at the prospect of returning to Quel'Thalas in WoW: Midnight. It's no secret that I love blood elves. I've tried all the races that WoW offers over the years but I somehow always find myself back playing one.

The blood elf starting zone is the one that holds the most nostalgia for me: it's where I started my journey on my very first character, a hunter, way back in Cataclysm, when I had absolutely no clue what I was doing, and it took me roughly three months to get to level 80. So you can imagine my excitement when I heard that the Midnight expansion would take place in Quel'Thalas, the home of the elves, nestled in the northernmost part of the Eastern Kingdom





pcgamer » / 🏆 38. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.