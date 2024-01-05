Return to Quel'Thalas in WoW: Midnight Expansion

HEAD TOPICS

The Worldsoul Saga was officially announced at this year's BlizzCon, along with the trilogy of expansions that will be contained within it. The Midnight expansion will take place in Quel'Thalas, the home of the elves.

The Worldsoul Saga was officially announced at this year's BlizzCon, along with the trilogy of expansions that will be contained within it. And while I have limited interest in the underworld promised in, or the return of the Titans in the appropriately named The Last Titan, I am overjoyed at the prospect of returning to Quel'Thalas in WoW: Midnight. It's no secret that I love blood elves. I've tried all the races that WoW offers over the years but I somehow always find myself back playing one.

The blood elf starting zone is the one that holds the most nostalgia for me: it's where I started my journey on my very first character, a hunter, way back in Cataclysm, when I had absolutely no clue what I was doing, and it took me roughly three months to get to level 80. So you can imagine my excitement when I heard that the Midnight expansion would take place in Quel'Thalas, the home of the elves, nestled in the northernmost part of the Eastern Kingdom

