Retro consoles in your loft are fetching up to £900

New research has revealed the most valuable retro consoles to trade in, with the Sega Multi-Mega Console coming out on top. The study by gaming site GuideStrats.com analysed data from second-hand retailer CeX to see which retro consoles could be traded for the highest amounts.
It found that Sega’s Multi-Mega Console could earn you a whopping £680 for trading in. Released in 1994 as a combination of the Sega Mega Drive, Sega Mega-CD and Portable CD Player, it had a very short production life compared to other consoles released then, making it rarer and much more expensive nowadays.
Coming in second place is the Atari Jaguar CD, which can be traded in for £675 in its best condition. Released just one year after the Multi-Mega in 1995, poor sales meant that it had a short production life and, therefore, is now very rare, with just 11 games being produced for the console during its lifetime.
Third place goes to Nintendo’s Virtual Boy, which can be traded in for £288. This is one of the first examples of a Virtual Reality console, with the technology nowadays being much more developed. Upon its release in 1995, it became a commercial failure due to its poor ergonomics, high price, and health concerns, and is therefore very rare.
The Atari Jaguar comes in fourth place and can be traded in for £210 in its best condition. Suffering from the same sales problems as the Jaguar CD at its release in 1994, it is now another rare find, although it had more production units than the Jaguar CD. Even games for the console can now be traded in for upwards of £230.
Rounding out the top five is the Atari Lynx II, which can be traded in for £172. Released as a new version of the original Lynx in 1991, it came with a new design, better battery life, and better hardware; with declining sales, Atari shifted its focus to developing the Jaguar, although surprisingly, the Lynx II ended up having a longer lifespan.