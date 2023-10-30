Retro consoles in your loft are fetching up to £900

New research has revealed the most valuable retro consoles to trade in, with the Sega Multi-Mega Console coming out on top. The study by gaming site GuideStrats.com analysed data from second-hand retailer CeX to see which retro consoles could be traded for the highest amounts.

It found that Sega’s Multi-Mega Console could earn you a whopping £680 for trading in. Released in 1994 as a combination of the Sega Mega Drive, Sega Mega-CD and Portable CD Player, it had a very short production life compared to other consoles released then, making it rarer and much more expensive nowadays.

Coming in second place is the Atari Jaguar CD, which can be traded in for £675 in its best condition. Released just one year after the Multi-Mega in 1995, poor sales meant that it had a short production life and, therefore, is now very rare, with just 11 games being produced for the console during its lifetime. headtopics.com

Third place goes to Nintendo’s Virtual Boy, which can be traded in for £288. This is one of the first examples of a Virtual Reality console, with the technology nowadays being much more developed. Upon its release in 1995, it became a commercial failure due to its poor ergonomics, high price, and health concerns, and is therefore very rare.

The Atari Jaguar comes in fourth place and can be traded in for £210 in its best condition. Suffering from the same sales problems as the Jaguar CD at its release in 1994, it is now another rare find, although it had more production units than the Jaguar CD. Even games for the console can now be traded in for upwards of £230. headtopics.com

Rounding out the top five is the Atari Lynx II, which can be traded in for £172. Released as a new version of the original Lynx in 1991, it came with a new design, better battery life, and better hardware; with declining sales, Atari shifted its focus to developing the Jaguar, although surprisingly, the Lynx II ended up having a longer lifespan.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: nottslive »

Kanye West Causes Stir by Wearing Unknown Premier League Retro ShirtKanye West surprises fans by wearing a mysterious Premier League retro shirt underneath his traditional Saudi attire at the Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou bout. Speculations arise about the team, with mentions of Liverpool, Chelsea, and Wolves. Fans also comment on the old school PL badge and the wide adidas stripes on the shirt. Read more ⮕

Second Cost of Living Payments to be Distributed in Northern IrelandThousands of households in Northern Ireland will receive their second £300 instalment of the Cost of Living Payment this week. Eligible households will receive a total of £900 from three payments as part of the scheme. Read more ⮕

Roy Keane raises concerns over Marcus Rashford's 'mega contract'Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane expresses concerns over Marcus Rashford's performance this season and suggests that his new contract may be affecting his form. Read more ⮕

Barnett's Mega Sour: The World's Sourest SweetDiscover Nottingham-based Barnett Confectioners' best-selling sweet, the Barnett's Mega Sour. Coated in face-scrunching malic acid, this hard-boiled fruity sphere is known as the world's sourest sweet. Experience the intense sourness and the reaction it elicits, as one brave individual takes on the challenge. Read more ⮕

Mega 30-storey block of flats with children’s play area approved for LeedsHolbeck is set to get a very tall new building Read more ⮕

29 classic retro pictures to take you back to Preston in the early 1980s, from Star Wars and North End to local schoolsThe early ‘80s was a heady era indeed. Read more ⮕