Retro Bungalow in Hoghton Offers 1970s Living Experience

The meticulously restored Retro Bungalow in Hoghton , Lancs., where houses have sold for £500,000 in recent years, is full of vibrant wallpaper, bright colours, lava lamps, fondue sets and house plants. The property is owned by Nigel, 60, and Melissa Peter, 58, who inherited the house from Nigel's late father, who built the house in 1973.
There's also TV in a wooden cabinet to complete the look. 'We decided that the wallpaper needed updating because we realised that when you start taking a few pictures down, that it starts to fade over time,” said Melissa. 'We bought original seventies wallpaper so decided to redecorate it using that. The kitchen is full of bright green daisies and the lounge is a very traditional seventies style wallpaper. We've bought various accessories to funk the place up.
Retro Bungalow Hoghton Lancashire 1970S Living Experience Guests Stay Overnight
