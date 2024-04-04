Retired Vet Mauled to Death by Dogs He Took In

A retired vet named Anthony Harrington was found dead in his garden after being mauled to death by seven dogs. The dogs, including his own pet and six owned by a friend, had moved in with him just weeks before the attack.

Harrington was known for his love of animals and had a black terrier of his own. His clothes were torn and scattered around the garden. A 75-year-old woman ran into a neighbor's house screaming for help after discovering Harrington's body.

