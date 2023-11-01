Retired Police Inspector Charged with Historic Sexual Misconduct Offences

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TheSun »

A retired police inspector has been charged with historic sexual misconduct offences involving 18 victims. Gerard Hutchings, 64, is accused of 29 offences said to have taken place at a number of stations where he had been based. His alleged victims were aged between 17 and 31 and the offences are said to have occurred between 1999 and 2007. A spokesman said: “A former police officer has been charged with non-recent misconduct and sexual offences, following an investigation by Hampshire and The alleged 29 offences included indecent assaults and causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, as well as misconduct in a public office

