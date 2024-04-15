Retired Nurse Failed by NHS in Time of Need

A retired nurse who dedicated her life to the NHS was failed when she needed it most, her heartbroken son has said. Pat Dawson, 73, worked as an NHS hospital nurse for 30 years.

John asked for a commode but at least two nurses failed to return with one and after waiting for a 'significant period' John ended up wheeling Pat to the toilet himself. As John sat with his mother after she had been pronounced dead he was visited by a senior nurse who informed him of the mistake. The inquest, at Accrington Town Hall, heard that the patient whose notes were confused for Pat's was a 90-year-old man.

Dr Alabood said that, when Pat was brought into A&E, the department was 'significantly over-stretched and over-crowded'. All eight bays in resus were full and each nurse had an unlimited number of patients to look after. Dr Alabood, who admitted that it is probable that Pat would have been resuscitated had medics attempted to do so, was asked by the coroner if there was anything else he wanted to say regarding Pat's admission to A&E to which he replied: "It was unfortunate".The inquest heard that as he left the hospital Pat's son John bumped into the paramedic who had brought his mum in. John informed the paramedic that Pat had died.

