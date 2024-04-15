Restrictions on Food and Drink Offers

That includes offers like buy one get one free , multi-buys and lunch time meal deals that come with a “free” snack.By all means ensure better product transparency on the contents of food and drink , but the moment you start restricting freedom of choice on everyday living activities it’s a slippery slope.

Out of that number, only 240 hate crimes and 30 non-crime hate incidents were recorded. Scotland became a laughingstock across the In fact, from April 1, 2024, revised regulations mean that new homes built in Scotland won’t be able to have oil or gas boilers or wood burning stoves.The measure is part of the laudable objective to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2045. In truth, this will likely have a zero-ripple effect on emissions.

There are 2.7m dwellings in Scotland! Yet, we continue to ride the virtue signalling bus while imagining that important transformational things are happening.This year’s affordable housing budget has been cut by £200m – so Scotland’s housing waiting lists will only get longer.

Restrictions Food And Drink Offers Buy One Get One Free Meal Deals Freedom Of Choice Legislation Hate Crimes

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Glasgow_Times / 🏆 76. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Food and drink festival returning to Paisley for two daysA hugely popular food and drink festival is returning to Paisley for two days only.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

TUI and easyJet passengers warned of ‘no food or drink’ on flights during upcoming strike...Airport mistakes to avoid: From gate delays to overpriced currency exchange

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

New food and drink companies arriving in Liverpool ONEReturning favourites and brand-new ventures land this spring

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Campaigners Call for Ban on Pesticides Containing 'Forever Chemicals' in UK Food and DrinkCampaigners are urging the government to prohibit 25 pesticides that contain 'forever chemicals' after a study found them in over half of the tested food and drink in the UK. These chemicals, known as PFA chemicals, take centuries to break down and have been linked to severe health conditions.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »

'Forever chemicals' found in more than half of food and drink samples, testing showsStrawberries were found to be the worst when it came to presenting residues of PFAs, long-lasting toxins which have been linked to serious health issues.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

New Preston food, drink and entertainment venue Chew’s Yard sets opening dateChew's Yard garden courtyard is designed to be a 'peaceful, green oasis' New venue Chew’s Yard will launch next month. From Thursday 2 May, the food a

Source: blogpreston - 🏆 82. / 55 Read more »