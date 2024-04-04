Restoration of Waterway at Clydach

The local council is working to restore a stretch of waterway at Clydach . The lock, which was filled in by the council in 1976, is close to being restored to its former glory. The excavation work has been ongoing for three years and it is expected that the lock will be fully functional by next March. The lock was an important transportation route in the past, used for bringing clay to the potteries and timber to the upper Swansea valley.

The restoration project has received great support from the local community

