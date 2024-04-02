Restaurants and shops offer free or discounted meals for children over Easter holidays

A range of restaurants and shops are offering free or discounted meals for children over the Easter holidays. This means you won't have to break the bank to keep the kids fed while they're off school. The majority of venues included in this list are offering children free meals when you purchase an adult meal or for an additional £1.

Children can eat for free or at a discounted at the likes of ASDA, Tesco and Sainsbury's during a big shop, or somewhere fancier like Gordon Ramsey's for a family evening out. Here's the full list of confirmed locations offering free meals or food for very little for children over the Easter holidays. Dunelm Kids eat for free when an adult spends £4 or more at Pausa Café

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



EchoWhatsOn / 🏆 74. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

21 Best Luxury Easter Eggs 2024 from Fortnum & Mason to HarrodsThe best luxury Easter eggs and most expensive Easter eggs to buy in 2024 including Fortnum and Mason Easter eggs, Harvey Nichols easter eggs, and Hotel Chocolat Easter eggs.

Source: GlamourMagUK - 🏆 2. / 98 Read more »

Easter kids eat free deals at restaurants, pubs, cafes and supermarketsLots of big names are offering free and cheap treats for little ones this Easter

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

Cote restaurants launch Easter menu for dine-in and home deliveryThe menu has been designed by Gordon Ramsay’s former executive chef Steve Allen

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Glasgow's best bars and restaurants for the Easter weekendHere are some of Glasgow's best bars and restaurants to check out this Easter weekend.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Wirral Easter Beer Festival Returns for Easter WeekendA huge beer festival is returning to Wirral over the Easter weekend. Beer lovers have seven different sessions to choose from between Wednesday, March 27 until Sunday, March 31 that cater to those who prefer a quiet pint or "going out out atmosphere". The festival offers a variety of local and continental beers, ciders, and spirits.

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

10 of the yummiest easter eggs to send by post to a loved one – or to order for yourselfThese Easter egg delivery services will make someone's day come Easter Sunday...

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »