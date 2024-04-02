Restaurants and shops offer free or discounted meals for children over Easter holidays

A range of restaurants and shops are offering free or discounted meals for children over the Easter holidays. This means you won't have to break the bank to keep the kids fed while they're off school. The majority of venues included in this list are offering children free meals when you purchase an adult meal or for an additional £1.
Children can eat for free or at a discounted at the likes of ASDA, Tesco and Sainsbury's during a big shop, or somewhere fancier like Gordon Ramsey's for a family evening out. Here's the full list of confirmed locations offering free meals or food for very little for children over the Easter holidays. Dunelm Kids eat for free when an adult spends £4 or more at Pausa Café
