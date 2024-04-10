Restaurant firm behind Wildwood chain to close 20 sites in major restructure

The restaurant firm behind the Wildwood chain has revealed plans to shut 20 sites as part of a major restructure. Tasty , which runs Wildwood Kitchen in Liverpool 's Clayton Square Shopping Centre, among others across the country will close a number of loss-making restaurants after a "challenging" start to the year. The restructuring plan will see the group shut 18 restaurants, with two sites having closed already. Tasty has not disclosed the locations of the sites earmarked for closure.

However a spokesperson for the Liverpool city centre Wildwood Kitchen has told the Liverpool ECHO today that the Clayton Square restaurant is not one of the venues closing. READ MORE: Mowgli Street Food to open new venue in former Barclay's bank READ MORE: Busy street lined with pubs where 'everyone becomes mates' just minutes from the Grand National Matthew Livings, Operations Manager at Wildwood Kitchen, told the ECHO: "I can't really add anything to the statements made yesterday regarding the planned restructure - I can however confirm that Liverpool is not included in the process or at risk of closure and we very much look forward to a long future in Clayton Square." Tasty currently has 43 Wildwood restaurants in operation, six Dim-T pan-Asian restaurants, two non-trading sites and three sub-let venues. It will also enter into a new £750,000 loan agreement with Bet365 shareholder Will Roseff in order to fund the restructurin

Restaurant Wildwood Chain Restructure Closure Loss-Making Liverpool Clayton Square Tasty Dim-T Loan Agreement Bet365

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



EchoWhatsOn / 🏆 74. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Wildwood owner Tasty plans to shut 18 more restaurantsTasty currently has 43 Wildwood restaurants in operation, six Dim-T pan-Asian restaurants, two non-trading sites and three sub-let venues.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Restaurant chain Tasty to close multiple sites in major restructuringTasty, the restaurant firm behind the Wildwood chain, has announced plans to shut around 20 loss-making restaurants as part of a major restructuring. The group currently operates 43 Wildwood restaurants and six Dim-T pan-Asian restaurants.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Scottish Restaurant Awards named including southside hidden gem Thai restaurantThe third Scottish Restaurant Awards 2024 has been announced with Glasgow taking home a slew of top awards including best Pizzeria, best Middle Eastern and best Thai.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

City centre restaurant update as chain plans to close 20 venuesWildwood Kitchen opened in Clayton Square in 2015

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Tasty PLC to Close 20 Venues Amid Hospitality CrisisTasty PLC, the owner of Wildwood and Dim T restaurants, has announced plans to close around 20 loss-making venues due to a challenging start to the year. The closures are attributed to the cost of living crisis, strikes, and interest rate rises. The company has also secured a loan agreement to fund the restructuring.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Stylish boutiques and tasty restaurants make town a great place to liveAs you walk through the town, you are spoilt for choice when it comes to shopping or eating out

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »