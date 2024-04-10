Restaurant firm behind Wildwood chain to close 20 sites in major restructure

The restaurant firm behind the Wildwood chain has revealed plans to shut 20 sites as part of a major restructure. Tasty , which runs Wildwood Kitchen in Liverpool 's Clayton Square Shopping Centre, among others across the country will close a number of loss-making restaurants after a "challenging" start to the year. The restructuring plan will see the group shut 18 restaurants, with two sites having closed already. Tasty has not disclosed the locations of the sites earmarked for closure.
However a spokesperson for the Liverpool city centre Wildwood Kitchen has told the Liverpool ECHO today that the Clayton Square restaurant is not one of the venues closing. READ MORE: Mowgli Street Food to open new venue in former Barclay's bank READ MORE: Busy street lined with pubs where 'everyone becomes mates' just minutes from the Grand National Matthew Livings, Operations Manager at Wildwood Kitchen, told the ECHO: "I can't really add anything to the statements made yesterday regarding the planned restructure - I can however confirm that Liverpool is not included in the process or at risk of closure and we very much look forward to a long future in Clayton Square." Tasty currently has 43 Wildwood restaurants in operation, six Dim-T pan-Asian restaurants, two non-trading sites and three sub-let venues. It will also enter into a new £750,000 loan agreement with Bet365 shareholder Will Roseff in order to fund the restructurin
