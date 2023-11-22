Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Circulating in the UK

RSV circulates in the UK every winter, typically starting in October and peaking in December or January. The virus, which mostly affects young children, is normally mild. But it can develop into a more serious illness and require hospital treatment. During the past two winters, cases were higher than usual after pandemic measures in previous years suppressed cases - meaning children had much lower immunity. Here is what you need to know.

What is RSV? RSV is short for respiratory syncytial virus. It is a very common virus and most children will have had it by the time they are two. However, it can reinfect older children and adults may also catch it. Older adults are particularly at risk of complications. What are the symptoms of RSV? Most children infected with RSV will only experience mild symptoms, including: • runny nose• decrease in appetite• coughing• sneezing• fever• wheezing These symptoms usually come in stages, rather than all at once. In very young children, the only symptoms may be irritability, decreased activity, and breathing difficultie





