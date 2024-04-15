Resilient Players and Missed Opportunities: A Disappointing Game

I didn’t find this to be a very enjoyable game, but you have to admire the resilience of the available players.

We were far too pedestrian in the first half. Time after time we played the ball backwards. Doyle was doing his best to make telling forward passes but there was no one making the runs. Forest were having chance after chance. Our defence were solid and Sa was in good form to keep them out. We had much fewer opportunities but the best one fell to Sarabia who should have scored, but didn’t.

We should have gone in ahead, but we allowed Gibbs-White to head in from a corner. How can VAR ignore the two handed push in Semedos back? The foul, although not aggressive, created the space for his free header.

Resilience Players Game Bench Injured Opportunities First Half Forward Passes Disappointing Performance Chances Defense Goalkeeper Score

