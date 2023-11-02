Residents want to transform flood-protection land into gardens

Residents in a Pendle village are asking if council-owned land with a flood drainage system behind their houses can be cultivated as gardens.

Borough councillors are being asked to consider different options for the land behind 2 to 24 Church Street and the Lamb Club in Barrowford. Factors increased flood risks from climate change, drainage needs, land maintenance, access and financial rent. The Barrowford land was let originally as part of an animal grazing licence with adjoining land nearer Albert Mills, which is currently open space but has been identified as a potential development site in the past, a council report states.

Now, the plot of land which some Church Street residents are interested in includes an earth bank 'bund' and water interceptor drainage system, completed in 2021. A report to Pendle councillors on the Barrowford & Western Parishes Area Committee states: "To address water run-off and flooding issues to the Lamb Club and residents’ gardens to the south of the site, this strip of land was taken out of a grazing licence 'parcel' to allow the council’s drainage engineer to construct an open interceptor drainage scheme, which was completed in 2021. Upon completion, a resident asked if the land might be available for garden use. headtopics.com

Then in early October, a Pendle Council engineering manager and a surveyor from Liberata, a contracting firm which provides land and property services to the council, inspected the land to see if could be used as individual gardens or a communal garden?

Councillors on the Barrowford committee are due look at the latest ideas this week.After the site inspection, additional options are now considered suitable. These might offer Church Street residents the chance to screen-off the land or plant the bunds to make it more attractive but, hopefully, not hinder the drainage, a report states. headtopics.com

