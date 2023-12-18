Residents urged to support health service as winter pressures increase

People living across the county being urged to play their part in supporting the health service this winter as services are coming under increasing pressure.As Christmas approaches, NHS bosses in Shropshire have said there are lengthy waits in A&E and delays in ambulance handovers along with other pressures on the health service.

In an unusual step, NHS Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin has issued an open letter to residents, outlining the challenges the NHS is facing this winter and how the public can help support local health and care services.According to NHS England data, only half of people who arrived at accident and emergency at Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust (SaTH) hospitals were seen within four hours last month. The NHS standard is for 95 per cent of patients to be seen within four hours, although the Government has relaxed the standard to 76 per cent over the next two years as part of a"recovery target". NHS England figures show there were 12,321 visits to A&E at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust in Novembe





ShropshireStar » / 🏆 98. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Shropshire MPs to vote on divisive immigration planShropshire's MPs are preparing to vote on a key plank of their immigration plan which has divided opinions in Rishi Sunak's Conservative Government. The plan involves sending asylum seekers to the African nation of Rwanda and the Prime Minister is reportedly trying to find a solution that brings together different opinions in the party.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

Pressure on NHS in Nottinghamshire as Winter ApproachesA consultant at Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham says they are facing 'pressure like we’ve never seen before' as winter approaches. The hospital agreed to give the Local Democracy Reporting Service access to the department on a busy midweek afternoon to show the scale of the problems facing the NHS in Nottinghamshire – before the busiest part of the year for the health service has even begun.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Health Secretary warns of higher bills for NHS due to proposed changes in drug pricing schemeA coalition of MPs and health experts have warned that the NHS faces 'eye-watering' costs for branded medicines due to the voluntary scheme for such drugs coming to an end. The Association of British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI) wants to replace the scheme with a voluntary scheme for pricing, access and growth (VPAG), which would see manufacturers pay a fixed levy of 6.9% on profits made from selling medicines to the NHS.

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Criticizing the NHS and the experience of giving birthOpinion | Giving birth was the worst experience of my life I didn’t talk about any of this because I, like most people in the UK, love the NHS, and criticising it is a kind of blasphemy, writes RebeccaCNReid

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Residents Defend 'Prison-Like' Newbuild Estate Lacking Green SpaceResidents of a newbuild estate in Bacup defend the estate's prison-like appearance and lack of green space. The £215,000 homes were built without front gardens, trees, or shrubbery, and residents have raised concerns about the absence of street drains. The estate has faced mockery on social media.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Residents evacuated after suspicious substances found during police raidResidents were evacuated and forced to remain out of their homes for several hours after suspicious substances were discovered during a police raid in Knutsford. Six people were arrested and remain in police custody for questioning.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »