Residents Surprise Popular Postman on His Final Round

A popular postman in Bedford, Graham McFiggins, has been given £1,500 and surprised by residents on his final round as he retired after almost 40 years of service. Residents in the Poets area organised a surprise gathering and gift for him to thank him for his contributions to the community.

Mr McFiggins began working for Royal Mail in 1984 and has served the Poets area for most of his career.

