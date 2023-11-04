Residents Petition Against Glasgow City Council's Active Travel Route Plans

Outraged residents have launched a petition challenging council plans to transform their main road into an active travel route. Cycle lanes will become a priority on a number of arterial roads connecting neighbourhoods in North Glasgow under Glasgow City Council's North East Active Travel Routes (NEATR) project. A petition to stop the planned active travel route project in the ward has been signed by dozens of residents and will be presented to Glasgow City Council
. Labour councillor Thomas Rannachan said the plans to expand bike lanes on Wallacewell Road is the biggest single issue he has encountered since being elected. Previously a dual carriageway, Wallacewell Road would be further reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction under the plans. A spokesperson for Glasgow City Council said the plans were intended to make a wide range of improvements to the area’s transport network. They added: “These plans for Wallacewell Road and other main routes through the area aim to encourage active travel as the first choice for everyday journeys or view public transport as the next best option
United Kingdom Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Glasgow_Times | Read more »
Source: Glasgow_Live | Read more »
Source: Glasgow_Times | Read more »
Source: Glasgow_Live | Read more »
Source: Glasgow_Times | Read more »
Source: Glasgow_Live | Read more »