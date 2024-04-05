Residents of York and North Yorkshire to Choose Mayor for Combined Authority

Residents of York and North York shire will go to the polls on Thursday 2 May to choose the Mayor to lead the York and North York shire Combined Authority . York and North York shire has a 30-year devolution deal. This deal gives the Mayor £18m a year to invest in the things that will make a difference to our region.

The Mayor will work with elected councillors on the Combined Authority to attract greater investment to improve transport in our region, boost job opportunities, unlock housing developments and develop training and skills for our workforce. This election will choose a leader to be a strong voice for York and North Yorkshire and champion our region on the national and international stage. Make sure you don’t miss out on your chance to have your say to choose a mayor. You must be registered to vote in this election by 11.59pm on 16 April 2024. Visit Register to vote - GOV.UK to register – you will need your National Insurance numbe

