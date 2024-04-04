Residents of Featherstone Complain about Deteriorating Living Conditions

Villagers in Featherstone , South Staffordshire , are living in a deteriorating environment filled with potholes, rubbish, and crumbling houses . The area is surrounded by three prisons, and residents claim that inmates have better living conditions than local homeowners. The video footage shows a former pub with smashed windows and security fences, as well as a newly built bus shelter that was recently set on fire. Drug dealing and constant break-ins are common, but the police seem uninterested.

The council neglects to empty overflowing bins filled with dog-poo. The villagers are frustrated and feel neglected compared to the prisoners nearby

Featherstone South Staffordshire Deteriorating Environment Potholes Rubbish Crumbling Houses Prisons Inmates Drug Dealing Break-Ins Neglect

