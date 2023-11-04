Residents in Poor UK Area Surrounded by Super-Rich Neighbors

Residents in one of the UK's poorest areas make just £800 on Universal Credit - yet are surrounded by super-rich neighbors. Steve Penfold, 63, said he has been out of work for 18 months and relies on universal credit, receiving about £819 per month. Despite living in sheltered accommodation, he has made some great friends in the Roehampton community. However, he mentioned that there are some areas he avoids at night due to safety concerns

. Another resident mentioned that her bills, especially for food, have increased over the past few years. Despite the challenges, she enjoys living in the area and her son attends a good school there. The stark contrast between the low income of residents and the wealth of their neighbors is evident in the community

