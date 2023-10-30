Residents in Hapton's Valley Gardens fight against incinerator plan by Enviro Fuel Ltd

And neighbours living in Valley Gardens, Hapton, believe the application to construct an embedded waste fuel gasification incinerator by Enviro Fuel Ltd could impact a wider area of Burnley if given the go ahead. The planning application, which has been submitted by the company’s head office, Lancashire Waste Recycling in Fleetwood, went before the Development Control Committee at Lancashire County Council.

“ A study conducted by the Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives (GAIA) in 2017 speaks of this, highlighting a “high failure rate” of commercial sites, with most struggling to produce sufficient energy to remain in business. “It goes on to state that, “although gasification is billed in academic studies and vendor documents as a cleaner form of combustion than conventional waste to energy incineration, the data does not support this claim.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: leponline »

Luxurious Countryside Property with Stunning Gardens and PasturelandThis beautiful property in East Keswick offers countryside luxury with spacious living areas, a stunning kitchen and garden room, five double bedrooms, and a large garden with lawns, patios, an outdoor kitchen area, and a hydro pool. Read more ⮕

Homely three-bed Clayton le Woods home with private gardens for saleThis spacious three-bed home in Clayton le Woods is on the market for £400,000. It features a wonderful lounge with stone fireplace, open-plan kitchen diner, study room, and private gardens with a modern garden cabin. Take a look around! Read more ⮕

Luxury family home with stunning views and spacious gardensThis detached home offers a kitchen/dining room, three receptions, and a master bedroom with en suite. The property boasts a mature and private site, a sweeping stoned driveway, and beautifully presented gardens. With stunning views over the surrounding countryside, this modern and contemporary accommodation is sure to appeal to many. Read more ⮕

Experience the Stunning Autumn Colors at Fletcher Moss Botanical GardensFletcher Moss Botanical Gardens in Didsbury is known for its beautiful blooms in spring and summer, but it's equally stunning in autumn with fiery displays of red and orange leaves. Visitors rave about the magnificent autumn colors and the tranquility of the park. Read more ⮕

Shed Seven Announce Two Nights at York Museum GardensThe indie rock band Shed Seven will be performing two nights at York Museum Gardens on July 19 and 20. Tickets will be available for pre-sale on November 1 for fans who have signed up for the mailing list. The band will also release their first album in over six years on January 5, 2024. Read more ⮕

Man arrested to 'prevent breach of peace' at Palestine demonstration in BuryOfficers led the man away from the vigil in Whitehead Gardens yesterday Read more ⮕