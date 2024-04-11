Residents Furious as Cycle Lane Expansion Causes Safety Concerns

Residents in Colchester , Essex , are angry about the expansion of a cycle lane , which has become 12-foot-wide. They believe that this will force drivers into a narrow lane and pose a greater risk to cyclists. The £100,000 project to make the cycle path two-way has been criticized as 'sheer stupidity' by locals. Concerns have been raised about the safety of pedestrians crossing Head Street, as well as the potential for accidents between bikes and cars on the narrow stretch .

Essex County Council claims that the wider lane will accommodate e-scooter and e-bike riders without disrupting the road or pavement. However, even cyclists argue that the 200-meter stretch is unnecessary, as they still prefer to use the road. Residents argue that the money would have been better spent on repairing the city's potholed roads

Colchester Essex Cycle Lane Safety Concerns Drivers Cyclists Pedestrians Accidents Narrow Stretch Two-Way E-Scooters E-Bikes Road Pavement Locals Anger Criticism Waste Of Money Potholed Roads

