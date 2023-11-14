Residents forced to flee Icelandic village leaving animals behind

As fears of a volcanic eruption grow in Iceland, residents of a small Icelandic village have been forced to flee their homes and leave their animals behind. More than 4,000 residents in Grindavík fled with few personal belongings when the warnings were issued – but were furious when they weren’t allowed to bring their pets with them. It comes as a state of emergency has been declared across Iceland after a series of intense earthquakes has spread magma underneath the earth’s surface.

Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula had been dormant to volcanic activity for 800 years before a 2021 eruption – but it’s trembling once again. And a post on Facebook from Iceland’s Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management about evacuations has infuriated animal lovers. The post read: ‘The chief of police in Suðurnes has decided that livestock and domestic animals are not rescued from a defined danger zone due to the earthquakes in Reykjanes, at the momen

