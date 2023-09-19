Residents forced to flee as house fire engulfs street

People living near a house that was engulfed by flames say they were filled with fear as they were forced to flee their own homes. The blaze broke out at a mid-terraced property on Oldham Road in the Wellfield area of Rochdale, shortly before 4am on Friday. A total of 10 properties were evacuated after emergency services raced to the scene and began tackling the blaze.

Neighbours have now told the Manchester Evening News of their horror after waking to find smoke in their own homes and flames 'gushing' out into the street behind them. Rose Heveron, 67, alerted the fire service before her and husband James 86, got of their home next door to the property where the blaze broke out. Rose said she at around 2am she heard what sounded like 'something smashing' which woke her up and meant she immediately spotted the blaze as it broke just under two hours late

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: MENNEWSDESK »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MENNEWSDESK: Manchester sports news including Manchester City, Manchester United, Lancashire CCC, Boxing, Rugby League, Speedway and more.Manchester Evening News Sport: All the latest news on Manchester City, Manchester United, Greater Manchester non-league football, rugby union, boxing, cricket, ice hockey, basketball, speedway and grassroots sport

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Manchester sports news including Manchester City, Manchester United, Lancashire CCC, Boxing, Rugby League, Speedway and more.Manchester Evening News Sport: All the latest news on Manchester City, Manchester United, Greater Manchester non-league football, rugby union, boxing, cricket, ice hockey, basketball, speedway and grassroots sport

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Manchester sports news including Manchester City, Manchester United, Lancashire CCC, Boxing, Rugby League, Speedway and more.Manchester Evening News Sport: All the latest news on Manchester City, Manchester United, Greater Manchester non-league football, rugby union, boxing, cricket, ice hockey, basketball, speedway and grassroots sport

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Manchester sports news including Manchester City, Manchester United, Lancashire CCC, Boxing, Rugby League, Speedway and more.Manchester Evening News Sport: All the latest news on Manchester City, Manchester United, Greater Manchester non-league football, rugby union, boxing, cricket, ice hockey, basketball, speedway and grassroots sport

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Manchester sports news including Manchester City, Manchester United, Lancashire CCC, Boxing, Rugby League, Speedway and more.Manchester Evening News Sport: All the latest news on Manchester City, Manchester United, Greater Manchester non-league football, rugby union, boxing, cricket, ice hockey, basketball, speedway and grassroots sport

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

SPORTBİBLE: Mark Goldbridge names shock Man Utd and Man City combined XI ahead of derbyMark Goldbridge named his Manchester United and Manchester City combined XI ahead of the Manchester derby.

Source: sportbible | Read more »