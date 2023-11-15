Residents forced to evacuate tower block in Bristol due to risk of collapse

A furious resident said he has been completely left in the lurch after hundreds of people were forced to evacuate their homes at a tower block in Bristol. Without warning, all 400 people living in Barton House had to leave at the drop of a hat on Tuesday evening because the building is ‘at risk of collapse’. But Shaban Ali, who lives in one of the 98 flats, said residents were not given any prior warning and only found out when a local media outlet broke the news.

The father-of-two said he still hasn’t been contacted about being temporarily rehomed – and is ‘frustrated and worried’ about how the situation has been handled. Mr Ali, who is a secretary for the Acorn union, is shocked at the lack of preparation and communication from Bristol City Council. He first noticed officials outside the building at around 4.30pm on Tuesday and said: ‘I went downstairs and saw a lot of commotio

