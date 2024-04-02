Residents express fear and concern over safety in Nottingham city centre

Some Nottingham residents say they feel 'frightened' walking around city centre, with others saying they 'do not feel safe' even in broad daylight. Nottinghamshire Live and Nottingham Post readers have had their say after editor Natalie Fahy expressed her views in an opinion piece this week. Natalie explained how the increasing presence of 'balaclava and mask-clad young people loitering in corners or walking too close' to her sets her on edge.

It is not the view of everyone however, with one reader responding to say 'I haven't seen any of the above' in recent weeks. But the majority agreed. One man told Natalie she is 'so right' as he went onto describe Nottingham as a 'dangerous place to walk in, even during daylight hours'. Poll: Do you feel safe in the city centre? A former pub manager described the city as a 'horrible place to live'. She explained that in the 1990s, when she was in the pub trade, she felt safe, but that now, it's a different stor

